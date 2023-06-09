The Cleveland area chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host the following seminars to answer questions about Alzheimer’s disease and offer guidance for caregivers and care partners. The programs are open to the community.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,10:15 noon 11:15 p.m. June 13 at Barton Senior Center, 14300 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, noon to 1 p.m. June 13 at Fairhill Partners, 12200 Fairhill Road in Cleveland
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 11 a.m. to noon June 20 at Rose Senior Living, 23611 Harvard Road in Beachwood
- Effective Communication Strategies, 2 to 3 p.m. June 21 at Kingston of Vermilion, 4210 Telegraph Lane in Vermilion
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 10 to 11 a.m. June 22 at Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. in Cleveland
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 7 to 8 p.m. June 22 at Cleveland Heights Public Library – Coventry Village Branch, 1925 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 27 at Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library, 36706 Lake Shore Blvd. in Eastlake
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 2 to 3 p.m. June 28 at Maplewood, 12350 Bass Lake Road in Chardon
- 10 Warning Signs, 1 to 2 p.m. June 30 at Embassy of Painesville, 70 Normandy Drive in Painesville
All events require pre-registration. To register, call 800-272-3900 to reach the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline for more information on registration and events.
“Our June programs will answer various questions about Alzheimer’s, teach prevention tips and offer support and guidance for caregivers,” Mary Ertle, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter, said in a news release.
According to the release, 493,000 people are caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, the release stated.