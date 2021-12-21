Every year, millions of Americans will go to their primary care doctor for an annual physical. The check-up includes blood pressure and weight monitoring, checking reflexes and hearing your heartbeat. But hearing health is not often a big part of the basic check-up process, despite being one of the five senses.
Danielle Hoenig, audiologist at Hearing Life in Mayfield, Kathy McGowan, audiology manager at Beltone in Beachwood, and Bridgid Whitford , doctor of audiology at Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center in Cleveland, said there are many ways that ear and hearing health is connected to other parts of the body.
McGowan recommended getting a hearing evaluation once a year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires a hearing screening once per year for those working in a noisy environment where earplugs are needed. Additionally, all infants in Ohio are screened at birth for hearing loss, she said.
Traditionally, McGowan said, other family members notice it first when a person has a hearing problem. This is especially true if it’s a high-frequency hearing loss, she said, as they start asking people to repeat themselves. Vowel sounds are located in the lower pitches, which might cause sentences to not completely register to someone with hearing loss. Those with hearing loss might also say that it seems like everyone is mumbling.
“So if a husband and wife, for instance, are having a conversation and the wife says, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to the store.’ The person with hearing loss)will typically hear the first part of that,” McGowan said. “They’ll hear, ‘I’ve got to go.’ They don’t hear the second part because store is a very high-frequency emphasis word.”
Hoenig said there’s a lot of correlational research that ties in health concerns with your hearing health, including diabetes and heart disease. Smokers also have a higher risk of developing hearing loss, she said.
“So, a lot of things that people would not think or have any idea of any relation to your hearing can put you at a higher risk for that,” Hoenig said.
She said this could be due to blood not properly pumping to all parts of your body, including your ears and brain.
Hoenig said cognitive health is another hot button topic with hearing loss. Those that have a hearing problem and don’t treat it are at a higher risk for developing dementia, she said.
Hoenig said research shows that having untreated hearing loss increases the risk for depression, social isolation, social isolation and depression.
“So, if you can’t hear as well, you just kind of pull back and stop engaging in conversation,” said Hoenig, who emphasized that it is not yet correlational. “You lose a connection to your loved ones and to the world around you. And that can lead to social isolation, depression and your brain just isn’t getting the stimulation that it needs.”
Whitford said people who have hearing loss are more likely to fall, which is a major health risk for seniors.
“Sometimes, it’s just a pretty common sense thing in that, when you have some hearing loss, you are not as aware of your surroundings,” Whitford said. “So, you can literally be startled or not hear somebody come up behind you. So, just not being as aware of your surroundings with hearing loss can lead to the risk of falls.”
McGowan said hearing loss is becoming an even bigger problem year after year. When she first got into the military in 1984, she said about one in 10 people came through screening with a slight hearing problem. By the time she retired in 2015, this number rose to about three or four for every 10 people. This can come from devices such as headphones or car radios being played too loud. OSHA recommends getting your hearing checked when being exposed to constant sounds at over 80 decibels.
“You don’t have to stop using your AirPods, but you have to make sure that the volume isn’t too loud,” McGowan said. “A good rule of thumb is, if someone is standing beside you and they can hear your music, it is too loud … any type of rock concert, any type of enclosed space where sound is really high, you should probably start to think about wearing some hearing protection.”