Alpha Omega Dental Society was originally created to fight the anti-Semitism regularly experienced at dental schools and other
institutions of higher education. Our group changed it’s name from the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity to the Alpha Omega International Dental Society, reflecting the greater participation of women dental students and women dentists.
AO was founded at the University of Maryland School of Dental Medicine in 1907 by dental students. During those times, Jewish students were not permitted to form social groups, so the Maryland students formed AO to fight discrimination. Little did they know their efforts have created a lasting imprint on AO members to this day, removing the barriers to Jewish student acceptance into dental schools.
As a Jewish dental society, our Cleveland alumni chapter is committed to providing educational programming. Meetings are held in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland building in Beachwood, adhering to all kashrut guidelines. In our pre-pandemic calendar, we enjoyed three major meetings per year and four study group sessions. Currently, our chapter and the international office provide relevant online programming.
We are proud that four Cleveland members have served as international presidents: the late Dr. John Samuels (1965), Dr. William Rose (1978), the late Dr. Bernie Stone (1993), and Dr. Steven Marsh (2018). Their leadership and vision along with other Alpha Omegans have led to the building and continued support of Israel’s two dental schools in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Our alumni chapter welcomes the student AO members at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine to our meetings. Melanie Adelstein, a fourth-year Case Dental student serves as the student president and is following in the footsteps of her father, Dr. Rick Adelstein and her grandfather, Dr. Jerry Adelstein.
Our alumni members provide mentoring opportunities to the Case dental students as well as interested high school and college students in our community. Many of our AO alumni members also provide volunteer hours at the dental school and through Medworks. We are proud of our relationship with Mount Sinai Health Care Foundation for programming support and for scholarship to dental students to attend regional and international AO meetings.
Our members are listed in our Cleveland Jewish News Rosh Hashanah ad and are proud to participate and support in the dental section of the CJN. We happily welcome new members to our organization to enjoy our fraternal community honoring our Judaic heritage while helping to attain professional excellence and high trust networks and relationships. In this manner, the Cleveland Alpha Omega members are able to provide personal and professional dental care to the Northeast Ohio community.
For more information about AO, visit ao.org.
Dr. Sylvia Malcmacher Kramer is the membership chairperson of Alpha Omega Dental Society, Cleveland alumni chapter and can be reached at smkdds@ameritech.net.