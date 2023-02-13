The Arizona College of Nursing announced the opening of a new campus at 3401 Enterprise Place in Beachwood.
The demand for nurses is predicted to grow as Ohio faces a nursing shortage and Arizona College aims to address that demand by offering a program that provides students an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, according to a news release.
“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Ohio’s population ages and the labor force declines,” Suzanne Smith, dean of nursing for Arizona College of Nursing’s Cleveland campus, said in the release. “This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career in Ohio, and we are thrilled to open our Cleveland campus. Our accredited, student-centric, BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3WOucPd.