Marc Jacobson of Aurora is a firm believer that meditation saved his life.
About 12 years ago, Jacobson started a journey of recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Part of that process was going through the traditional 12 steps of recovery, with one of the steps tasking recovering individuals to connect with a higher power.
For Jacobson, it was the hardest step so far, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Faced with a choice to continue his recovery journey or stay stuck, he started to meditate. Now, he’s the owner of The Meditation Studio at 2951 Kend Road in Silver Lake, which opened Jan. 1. Inspired by his transformation from meditating, Jacobson said he hopes to help others – recovering addicts or otherwise – connect to a higher power as a means to heal.
“(Meditation) helped me a lot,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was watching YouTube videos trying to figure it out. I almost immediately started to sense something different about me, more than just eliminating drugs and alcohol from my system.”
About a year into his sobriety journey, Jacobson said he found a meditation center in Akron, the Akron Canton Shambhala Center, which ended up being a great help and source of community for him. As the years passed, Jacobson said he grew a deeper appreciation of Buddhism and what it had to offer. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Northeast Ohio, he, like many others, took stock of his life – and went back to school. Jacobson enrolled in a 100-hour mindfulness meditation class through the Tibet House and Dharma Moon in New York City.
“At that point, I had been working with people primarily in recovery for eight years in meditation,” he said. “This certificate gave me the confidence to stretch my reach past people in recovery. That is when the idea of The Meditation Studio was born.”
As someone who grew up in the Jewish faith, Jacobson now calls himself a “JewBu,” and practices the Nyingma tradition at the Palyul Ohio Vajrayana Buddhist Temple in Richfield. While exploring that newfound part of himself, Jacobson said he is convinced he has been suffering from depression his entire life and was “self-medicating” with drugs and alcohol. He has not been medically diagnosed, he added.
“When I took away my ‘medication’ and was left with my own thoughts, I found it was a very scary place to be,” he said. “The biggest misconception of meditation is that you shouldn’t be thinking. But, the reality is, the brain doesn’t stop thinking no more than the eyes can stop seeing or the ears can stop hearing. It is an organ like anything else. What we learn in meditation is to build a relationship with our minds and thoughts. With meditation, you learn you always have a choice.”
Exploring one’s will and ability to control their reactions to the world around them is where The Meditation Studio operates, Jacobson said. In a contribution-based studio, patrons can come in to sit and meditate. It also offers classes periodically, which do require a small fee, and can range from indoor meditation to meditation in nature.
“Business is growing nicely, I am very pleased with the weekends,” Jacobson said of the first five months of business. “It is growing steadily at a nice pace and it’s not overwhelming. I am particularly pleased with the response from the Kent, Stow, Silver Lake and Cuyahoga Falls communities. It has been tremendous.”
With an eye to the future, Jacobson said he hopes to expand his offerings with more classes and even meals. He also hopes to offer more modalities and schools of meditation.
“Most people who come to a studio like this are looking for something, but they may not know what they’re looking for,” he said. “I want to create a place where they have access to different options. I want people to feel welcome and understand that mindfulness meditation is not just Buddhist. It is for everyone, and that’s beautiful.”