Aging adults and their families in Lyndhurst now have a new care and rehabilitation option in the Avenue at Lyndhurst Care & Rehabilitation Center.
The 108,000-square-foot facility was first proposed in early 2017 for 5442 Rae Road and welcomed its first resident on May 24.
Following reviews from the Ohio Department of Health, the facility officially opened with its Medicare and Medicaid license on Sept. 22, and held its grand opening celebration on Nov. 16, according to administrator Angela Hammons. Leadership is now in the process of applying for insurance contracts, which she said “doesn’t happen overnight.”
“That is the current hold-up with making us officially fully open, but it’s going to happen soon,” Hammons told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Avenue at Lyndhurst is operated by Progressive Quality Care, a Parma-based operator of 16 area facilities, including a new one in Strongsville and an under-construction facility in Brooklyn.
The Lyndhurst facility features 80 skilled and intermediate beds, all in private rooms, and 38 assisted living suites that are apartment style. Those apartment-style suites are one-bedroom living spaces equipped with private bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas that open up to a courtyard area, a kitchenette with a full-sized refrigerator, and phone, cable and internet services. Hospice care is also available onsite, and it currently employs 36 people to aid 16 residents.
“We don’t have one single room where residents have to share with someone,” Hammons said. “There has been a lot of interest. We get continuous calls daily. I was just talking to our admissions director about it, and if we had insurance contracts, we would be sure to fill up quickly. But that also allows us to make sure our staffing levels are right. Everything happens for a reason, God is always in control. We’re able to gauge what works best and who works best.”
But it’s not like Northeast Ohio is without rehabilitation and senior care options. That’s why the Avenue at Lyndhurst is keen on setting itself apart, Hammons said, and that begins with care quality and customer service.
“We like to believe that we will far exceed what the norm is,” she said. “Even at orientation, that is the starting point when we receive new staff. We invest in and take a long time with their orientation. We have long, in-depth conversations about what our expectations are – putting care and customer service first. We are committed to the community and to making a difference. We are your neighbors, and we’re here to serve.”
Having options that put care and customers service first means a lot to prospective and current clients, Hammons said. Even though the facility is “a beautiful environment, like a five-star hotel,” she said the ambiance and amenities don’t take care of clients.
“It is our staff that does that,” she said. “The private bathrooms and living spaces are great for rehab, to get better, or to stay long term. But coupled with how we intend to care for them, it’s all very comfortable.”
For those that may be unfamiliar with the Progressive Quality Care name, CEO Eitan Flank said all of their communities are focused on the resident experience.
“It’s about focusing on the living part of ‘senior living,’” he told the CJN. “We’re giving a service to our residents, and we aim to adapt our services to what they want and need.”
Within Progressive Quality Care’s portfolio, there are 10 Avenue facilities and six older communities. All nursing homes are rated on a five-star scale by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Flank said the average score for their portfolio is 4.2 stars and all of the Avenue facilities have five stars.
Additionally, leadership is exploring plans to add kosher meals at the Lyndhurst location, he said.
“It’s great to have the nicest building in town where you can capture the mission immediately, but if we give lousy care they won’t come back despite us being the nicest building,” said Flank, a Beachwood resident who attends Green Road Synagogue, which is also in Beachwood. “Our star rating speaks to that. We of course pride ourselves on the buildings, but it’s about the quality.”
In choosing Lyndhurst as the location for one of its newest facilities, Flank said several factors were at play.
“It is in a residential area and we love our facilities to be in residential areas because we’re there to take care of families,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to be in a commercial area or an industrial area. We’re taking care of people, and those people are part of those communities. A lot of them come for a short time and go back into the community, and those who stay long-term want to have visitors. So, being in a residential area makes the most sense.”
Flank said it’s all about giving the community more choices so families feel empowered.
“We are a high-quality operator, and we fit in our environments,” he said. “We love being in the community, and hope to serve everyone in the way they need.”