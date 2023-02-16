Imagine a game of basketball, mixed with heavy doses of golf and billiards.
Confusing, maybe.
Unheard of, no.
That’s the game of Bankshot.
Should you know something about Bankshot, you might not be alone. Played on a basketball court, but with specially-designated shooting lanes that correspond to points, the sport is in more than 800 locations around the world. It is purely an individual sport, though individuals can compete against others.
Most importantly, Bankshot was invented to cater to those who have autism and other like disabilities.
Bankshot is the brainchild of Rabbi Reeve Brenner, a lifelong basketball junkie who devised the game while living in Israel in 1981, inspired by a cousin of his, Janice Furmansky, who was wheelchair-bound after an auto accident.
“She was my childhood playmate,” said Brenner, a Jewish chaplain in Germany while a member of the U.S. Army in the 1960s.
“It was hard to find a sport that she and I could play.
“It took a while to devise something like this that anyone can play, even with a disability.”
Think of Bankshot as a variation of the basketball game of H-O-R-S-E. There are 19 different stations, consisting of lanes that are between 5 to 8 feet wide and 10 to 14 feet long. There are rims of different heights, with backboards of varied shapes and colors. In front of each basket are three shooting spots, some round and of different colors, some a combination of circles, squares and triangles.
Brenner has names for each of the stations. One is “The black hole.” Another is “The double glance.”
The entire size of a Bankshot court is about half of a tennis court.
The name “Bankshot” implies just that. Some of the 19 different baskets demand caroms off two backboards. One station requires banking off three backboards and two rims.
Keeping score can be fun, yet a bit demanding.
“In some ways, it is like miniature golf, but the stations get harder and harder as you go along,” Brenner said.
“An important and novel aspect about Bankshot is its educational merit,” Florida Park & Recreation Quarterly wrote. “The Bankshot court is part of a new genre in the art/play/think world of wonder. Bankshot is an exercise in translating science into action.”
There are more than 800 Bankshot locations worldwide, mostly in the U.S. A majority of those are in municipal parks.
“We don’t properly use our shared common space,” Brenner said. “So these are ideal places for Bankshot.”
There are no Bankshot installations yet in Ohio, but Brenner hopes that time will come. The rabbi has enlisted his daughter, Nurete Brenner, to assist with “expansion” in the Cleveland area. Nurete Brenner, formerly in intelligence in the Israel Defense Force, works in administration at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
“I’m carrying the torch for my father,” said Nurete Brenner, who moved to Cleveland 20 years ago and is a member at Kol HaLev in Pepper Pike.
“Boys and girls can play Bankshot equally,” she said.
“It is non-contact, non-competitive. It really is for everybody. Even 8- or 9-year-olds can do great.”
“My father’s cousin, Janice, could have played this as well as anyone else,” she said.
Rabbi Brenner, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., was ordained at Hebrew Union College in 1964. He was once the executive director of all Hillels in Israel, and a pulpit rabbi in the U.S. He lives in Rockville, Md., and is the author of “The Faith and Doubt of Holocaust Survivors,” which he claims was praised by famed activist and Holocaust survivor Ellie Wiesel.
“He made it a point of walking across a hotel ballroom,” Brenner remembered, “and said my book is irreplaceable and not duplicated.”
Brenner is a rabid New York Knicks fan. He used to play “regulation” basketball regularly through his ‘70s, but now approaching his ‘90s, plays only occasionally. He is a Bankshot regular, however, and claims he has a perfect score of 240.
His daughter said, “He’s had a bit more practice than most people.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.