Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment are demanding to know if they're safe from the toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off to avoid an even bigger disaster. Officials told hundreds of worried people who packed a gym Wednesday in East Palestine that testing so far shows their air is safe, and that air and water monitoring will continue. Residents still worry about persisting odors following the huge plumes of smoke they saw. They want to know about any lingering health risks. They'll get a visit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Thursday to assess the response and hear them out.