University Hospitals Beachwood Medical Center

The exterior of the University Hospitals Beachwood Medical Center as seen from Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood. 

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

Beachwood Medical Center, now part of the University Hospitals Health System, at 25501 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood has an updated sign to reflect its UH affiliation.

Formerly a Lake Health medical center, the two hospital systems announced the completion of their membership substitution in April, making Lake Health a member of the UH health system.

The two organizations announced their intention to integrate in December 2020, making Lake Health UH’s Lake County flagship community-based provider.

In 2019, UH became a minority member of the Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, an acute care hospital specializing in orthopedics, urology, spine and pain management.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you