Beachwood Medical Center, now part of the University Hospitals Health System, at 25501 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood has an updated sign to reflect its UH affiliation.
Formerly a Lake Health medical center, the two hospital systems announced the completion of their membership substitution in April, making Lake Health a member of the UH health system.
The two organizations announced their intention to integrate in December 2020, making Lake Health UH’s Lake County flagship community-based provider.
In 2019, UH became a minority member of the Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, an acute care hospital specializing in orthopedics, urology, spine and pain management.