Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor.
Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
Originally forgoing college to put all of his energy into being an auto mechanic, he eventually owned a car repair business with two locations. But his dream was once again rekindled in 2010 when he attended a biology course at the end of his MBA program at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike. One thing led to another and he enrolled at Northeast Ohio Medical University and graduated in 2019.
Now, at age 51, Allamby is the newest emergency medicine doctor at Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. His first day was Aug. 3 after accepting the position on July 1. Before this role, he completed his three-year residency at Cleveland Clinic’s Akron General.
“(The biology course) was one of the last classes I ended up taking and that was by design,” Allamby, who lives in Beachwood with his wife, Kim, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “After going into that class, experiencing the newness and excitement of it, seeing a physician at the front of the room who was passionate about the medicine he used to make people feel better was so new and exciting. It made me think of the days I used to dream of becoming a physician.”
At that time, Allamby was already seeking a “reinvention.” Considering further growing his car repair business or entering the business world with his MBA, he said that biology class brought medicine back to the forefront.
“Initially, it was a very welcome change,” he said. “I was so used to working so hard in my business that I hardly ever took a vacation. Even on holidays when my employees were off, I was in the shop. I took very little time off and it felt like even though I made a decent income, all of the profit was rolled back into the business. I have a lot of compassion for the small business owner trying to survive and make it work.”
The first two years of medical school are all studying and theory, but Allamby said his favorite part was when he started his residency. Getting into a medical setting made him realize the similarities between being a people doctor and a car doctor, especially when it comes to practicing emergency medicine.
“In emergency medicine, your specialty is to preserve life and prevent illnesses from becoming worse,” Allamby said. “You truly get to do everything. I had a lady come while in labor the other day. I get to see people before birth, during and right up until death, and everything in between. I work on every part of the body and that’s similar to what I was doing in my automotive career, but with vehicles. In a sense, I’m doing the same thing I’ve done my entire life.”
And finding success in a second career as he has doesn’t have to be a rare accomplishment, Allamby said.
“Almost anything is achievable through proper planning, not just having the notion you want to do something but possessing the willingness to properly plan for it,” he said. “For those looking for a change, I wouldn’t say drop everything you’ve ever known to follow that dream. Sit down and plan it out. Have a plan B, C or go all the way down the alphabet. People would be surprised what they could do with proper planning and the motivation to stick with something.”