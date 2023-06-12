Receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can be difficult for affected individuals and their families. It is the job of caretakers to break this news with empathy and offer them hope for maintenance of the disease.
Rabbi Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland East, and Lexi Ritt, support group program manager at the Alzheimer’s Association, both in Beachwood, discussed giving and receiving Alzheimer’s diagnoses.
“One thing, which is super scary, is possibly losing the ability to drive,” Plotkin said of things that make receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis most difficult. “My clients very much want to stay independent. Our job, of course, is to help them stay independent.”
Sometimes, it is a bit easier to receive the diagnosis if the person affected knows they have a friend or loved one who can take over for them to meet their transportation needs, he pointed out. While this may help, it can still be difficult for an individual to lose their driving privileges because they may feel they are losing their freedom.
For friends and family members, receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can be difficult because they may feel as though they are losing their loved one twice; once to the disease and eventually again to the death that will result from the disease, Plotkin noted.
“It’s not just the current loss, it’s also the loss of potential,” he stated.
While there is not a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things a person can do to slow down the progression of the disease, Plotkin said. These include exercise to help get more blood flowing to the brain, getting quality sleep and keeping the body hydrated.
Providers sometimes worry how a person or their family is going to receive the diagnosis and while it may seem predictable for them to “fall to pieces,” this is usually not true, he said.
“What I have found is that most people don’t fall to pieces because they’ve seen the progression, they’ve noticed some of the signs, and it doesn’t come as a complete shock or something coming out of left field,” said Plotkin, adding that some diagnoses come as a relief because they help explain what a person is going through, why their behavior is changing and how it can be managed.
Lifestyle activities such as exercise can be very helpful in combating the progression of Alzheimer’s, Ritt said.
“What’s good for your heart is good for your brain,” she said.
Historically, there has been no process for treating Alzheimer’s, so diagnoses of the disease were often viewed as death sentences, Ritt said.
“We find ourselves entering this new era of treatment,” Ritt said.
Now, there are resources and research people can connect themselves to that offer hope for coping with the disease, she pointed out.
“We feel hopeful about these new medications that are coming out and connecting folks to clinical trials and we can continue to advance research,” she stated.
Contrary to what many might think, families and sufferers often want diagnoses, Ritt noted. This is because they want explanations for why things are changing. When care providers give diagnoses, they can also offer resources that help affected individuals and their loved ones navigate the disease.
“You’re not alone in this, whether you’re a diagnosed individual or a caregiver,” Ritt said.