Advertorial
Older Americans Month encourages us to continue to make our mark, and we seniors have so much we can contribute and that’s what we aim to do. The R.H. Myers Tenants Association and I as its acting president are choosing to share some of what we find enjoyable with other older adults in our area. We have put together “Feed the Mind, Feed the Body,” an opportunity for our fellow seniors to pick up a free lunch and a free activity packet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31.
When I was a small child, World War II was happening and all I knew was war. It was not an easy time, but we had each other to lean on. This is a time of uncertainty and we are more isolated from any form of social contact. We have idle hands that we can put to good use, so we thought, “why not show some of our fellow seniors that someone cares.” We all need bright spots and it’s always nice to know someone is thinking about us. The R.H. Myers kitchen staff is putting together a lunch like the ones we appreciate, and we are all writing special notes and putting together activities that have helped us pass the time.
Each of us has the ability to make a difference, and we hope that this program provides an enjoyable escape from the ongoing drumbeat of the virus. We want to make sure there is enough to go around and making a reservation is required. Call Deanna Snider at 216-831-6500, ext. 322 to sign up and get instructions for the free meal and activity pick-up.
Bernice Rothenberg is acting president of R.H. Myers Tenants Association
Menorah Park
27100 Cedar Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-6500