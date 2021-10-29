Many adults have memories of going to the orthodontist as children in order to get braces. Many people may associate orthodontists and braces with adolescence, but there are plenty of reasons why an adult may want to use an orthodontist.
Dr. Felix Gen, of Dr. Gen Orthodontics in Mayfield Heights and Twinsburg, and Dr. Jordan Roth, of Fried and Roth Orthodontics in Lyndhurst, said the role of an orthodontist is important even after childhood.
The role of the orthodontist is to put the teeth and jaws in their best position possible for a balanced and even bite, and to ensure that the teeth are straight and lined up for a “beautiful” smile, Roth said.
Gen said although visiting an orthodontist in adulthood can be useful, it is vital to visit in childhood. The American Association of Orthodontists recommends children see an orthodontist by age 7. At this age, he said an orthodontist can examine a child’s tooth eruption and development and mouth and see if they may need treatment, and then plan the timing for the most efficient and effective result. Some children only require one set of treatment, while others need two sets of treatment after more teeth develop. This second treatment phase often takes place during the teen years, Gen said.
“Having said that, orthodontics can be considered at any age,” he said. “As people mature, their teeth and bite shift and, whether they had previous orthodontia or not, an orthodontist can help. If you have a concern with your or your child’s teeth or mouth at any age, I advise you to set up a consultation with an orthodontist. It is never too late.”
Common issues in children include airway issues, Gen said. Like adult sleep apnea, airway issues have a profound negative effect on developing children and common signs are grinding teeth, tossing and turning in bed, and snoring, he pointed out. Adults can have these issues as well, but they may have other dental considerations, including worn teeth, missing or damaged teeth, or jaw problems, Gen stated.
“We love to see young children,” he said. “In young children, we can focus on preventative care as opposed to correcting teeth, bone and jaw joints that have sustained the damage associated with bad bites. In young children, we use expanders that allow us to widen the upper jaw, make more space for the teeth, open the airway and help correct breathing issues, and create wider, more aesthetic smiles.”
For adults, Roth said there are different ways they can solve these problems.
“For adults, we can do clear aligners like Invisalign, or we have aesthetic braces that are clear ceramic material,” he said. “And we also do 3D printed translucent braces that are completely customized to the individual patient and the individual tooth. And sometimes with adults, since we can’t control growth anymore, we have to resort to extractions or jaw surgery if a correction of the bite is needed.”
Besides serious problems, Roth said one of the other reasons their adult patients will come in is because they had braces as a child or as a youth, and they’re just looking for a small tune-up with clear aligners like Invisalign.
“Some adults are here because they never had the opportunity to have orthodontic treatment as a youth,” Roth said. “And now they are going for that smile they always wanted. And then some adults are going through orthodontic treatment in preparation for veneers or crowns or implants with their general dentist.”
Gen emphasized how important it is to start this treatment early. Orthodontists are dentists who received additional specialized training in the field, he said, adding that they devote their whole career to learning and perfecting the art and science of orthodontics.
“We can do so much more in a young, growing child that we cannot accomplish in an adult,” Gen said. “If a child does not need early interceptive treatment, an orthodontist will typically monitor their growth and development in six-to-nine-month intervals to determine the most optimal time to start treatment. Consequently, if those regular check-ups are not kept, the optimal window is missed and may result in more complex and prolonged treatment, a less-than-ideal result, a less stable result, or the need to remove teeth or even have jaw surgery.”