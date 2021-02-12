Cleveland Clinic named Timothy Crone as the new president of Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, effective Feb. 1.
Crone was the chief medical officer of the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, a 500-bed acute care center in Mayfield Heights. His prior positions on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus included medical director of enterprise business intelligence and analytics in medical operation, and vice chairman for the department of hospital medicine.
Crone has also been a staff hospitalist at the Clinic since 2010.
“Joining Mercy Hospital caregivers at such a significant moment in their journey is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am truly impressed and inspired by our like-minded commitment to patients and Mercy’s eagerness to continuously improve quality and safety,” Crone said in a news release. “Together, we will carry Mercy Hospital’s Catholic mission forward through the current pandemic, and prepare to meet tomorrow’s health care needs for the community we serve.”