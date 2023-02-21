Cleveland Clinic launched the Center for Infant and Maternal Health initiative to help reduce infant and maternal mortality in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit counties, according to a news release.
The Ohio Equity Institute’s annual report listed Cuyahoga County’s infant mortality rate as 7.6 per 1,000 live births in 2020, said the release. Racial disparities found in the study included the infant mortality rate – 3.2 per 1,000 live births for white infants and 14.6 per 1,000 for Black infants.
“We recognize that these complex problems will only be solved if we embrace our responsibility to the communities we serve and work with community partners to find solutions,” Dr. Beri Ridgeway, Cleveland Clinic chief of staff, said in the release. “We are committed to health equity and eliminating racial disparities by offering community-based, evidence-driven care.”
The initiative, which is led by Dr. Oluwatosin “Tosin” Goje, medical director of the center, will bring together a range of specialty health services to support women during their pregnancy and through an infant’s first year of life, the release stated.
“This initiative is our pledge to support vulnerable women,” Goje said in the release. “We will focus on reducing premature births, increasing awareness about safe sleep and promoting the benefits of breastfeeding. The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health and also an important measure of the health status of the community.”
Cleveland Clinic will expand services at existing locations, partnering with local community resources.
“The healthcare needs in Northeast Ohio are vast, and no one organization can manage the demand for care alone,” Goje said in the release. “Partnerships and resource-sharing among large and small institutions is a vital part of the solution.”