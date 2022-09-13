The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights.
Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full renovation to accommodate the new Cleveland Clinic location, revitalizing a former retail structure that has been empty since 2019.
“We are excited to see the Middleburg Heights medical corridor expand with this project, and we welcome the significant investment and new professional jobs that this Cleveland Clinic facility will bring to our community,” Middleburg Heights Mayor Matthew Castelli said in a news release.
Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center marks the health system’s first venture of this size and scope of services in the Middleburg Heights area. Medical services offered at the medical outpatient center will be based on the healthcare needs of the community and include specialty and primary care. Imaging services, a lab and a drive-thru pharmacy will also be available. The facility is expected to open in 2023.
“Contributing to the health of our communities is among the most important things we do,” Dr. Donald A. Malone Jr., president of Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers at Cleveland Clinic, said in the release. “We are proud to collaborate with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners to broaden access to Cleveland Clinic healthcare services. By engaging with partners who share our commitment to health and wellbeing, we can create a healthier community for everyone.”
Spencer Pisczak, president of Premier Development Partners, said in the release, “This new Cleveland Clinic location will transform vacant space into a community asset and offer convenient healthcare access for more than 180,000 people living in Middleburg Heights and surrounding communities. Premier and Cleveland Clinic worked extensively to optimize a space that was vacant for over three years.”