Cleveland Clinic was ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the world again by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida are also recognized among the top 250 hospitals in the world.
The rankings are based on surveys and data from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries.
Cleveland Clinic ranked among the world’s best in all 10 Newsweek categories, including being ranked No. 2 hospital in the world for specialized care and the No. 1 hospital in the world for cardiac surgery.