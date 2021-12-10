Cleveland Clinic will receive $8 million in gifts from Jones Day and the Jones Day Foundation. The gifts will establish two initiatives: a community health worker program to connect local residents with community-based services and a legal-medical partnership with The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.
The community health worker program is intended to help Cleveland Clinic to take care of the neighborhood residents living near its main campus. The hope is that the program will expand to neighborhoods surrounding other Cleveland Clinic hospitals as well.
“When patients have significant medical needs – whether that be behavioral health, diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease – they also often have significant social needs, like access to healthy food, transportation, financial support and insurance,” Dr. Nazleen Bharmal, associate chief of population health at Cleveland Clinic, said in a news release. “And when you have both of those, it can be very difficult for an individual to figure out where to get help.”
“Cleveland Clinic is a global healthcare leader that seeks to provide opportunities for better, healthier lives for the members of the communities it serves,” Jones Day partner Chris Kelly said in the release. “Like Cleveland Clinic, Jones Day has a long-held belief in the transformative potential of giving back to the communities in which we live and work. The community health worker program is intended to make a tangible difference for our neighbors who need and deserve access to health resources.”
The Jones Day gift also will help individuals and families solve legal issues that impact health by having access to legal services in a healthcare setting. In this new partnership, legal aid lawyers will work alongside Cleveland Clinic clinicians, case managers and social workers. Medical-legal partnerships integrate the expertise of legal aid lawyers into health care settings to help care providers address barriers that prevent people from achieving their best health.
“There are times when clinicians meet with pediatric patients who have needs such as individualized education plans, neglect or abuse, or they live in a home where they are exposed to lead paint,” Bharmal said in the release. “Many clinicians do not know how to navigate the system to find the solutions. Having a legal member on the care team who understands those factors will help educate the providers. It is more than just offering legal advice; it is a sustained relationship to reduce health disparities.”