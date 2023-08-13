Dr. Bryan Baskin, co-director of operations and quality improvement officer for the Emergency Services Institute at Cleveland Clinic, was awarded the Emergency Physician of the Year by the Ohio American College of Emergency Physicians on June 7.
Baskin said receiving the award was humbling. Growing up in Solon, he dreamed about practicing emergency medicine since childhood, so being recognized by colleagues in the field felt “so special.”
“This award for me was a nice recognition,” Baskin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’ve always just felt lucky to do what I do and always wanted to do it in Ohio and Cleveland, so for the state organization to give me the award just felt like I had reached the highest point of my career and it felt so nice. I felt fortunate.”
Baskin, 39, also serves as a staff physician in Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Emergency Medicine and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Baruch Fertel, a mentor, colleague and fellow Jewish emergency physician, presented the statewide award in Columbus. Fertel, associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University in New York City, trained Baskin in his role as co-director of operations and quality improvement officer, a position Fertel held prior to 2018, and advised Baskin while he attended residency at Cleveland Clinic.
“Watching him grow and become a leader in emergency medicine has been most gratifying,” Fertel, a congregant of Shomre Shabbos in Cleveland Heights, told the CJN. “He has a strong moral compass, is one of the most diligent and thoughtful physicians I have worked with and is passionate about improving the care that is delivered in all Cleveland Clinic EDs.”
The annual Ohio American College Emergency Physicians Advocacy Day and Meeting in Columbus included the awards ceremony, meetings with state legislators, an emergency medicine exhibition, state of emergency medicine lecturers and a panel featuring statewide and national field professionals.
“Emergency medicine is changing, but it’s in a good place and I think its great leaders that are going to keep it in a good place moving forward, especially for our patients so they can get the best care they can in emergency departments,” Baskin said was the panel takeaway.
Baskin, who attended undergraduate school at Miami University in Oxford and medical school at Ohio University in Athens, was drawn to emergency medicine due to its “open-door policy” and ability to see every pathology.
“Emergency medicine spans the whole medical spectrum of medicine and surgery,” Baskin said. “They just see every patient from every walk of life, every kind of disease and pathology, it keeps it interesting every day.”
Baskin grew up going to Camp Wise in Clairidon Township and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. He resides in Rocky River with his wife, two children and dog. Outside of work he enjoys travel, hiking, making music and “spending time as a dad.”
Baskin has been an Ohio American College of Emergency Physicians Fellow since 2017 and joined the organization in 2011. He also received the Emergency Medicine Outstanding Resident Award in 2014 and MetroHealth Medical Center Emergency Medicine Residency Clinical Teaching Award of Excellence in 2015.
The Ohio American College of Emergency Physicians Emergency Physician of the Year Award has been awarded to “outstanding physician role models who maintain high professional standards, provide high-quality care and demonstrate dedication to emergency medicine” since 1992, according to its website.
Dr. Joseph Moellman, an emergency medicine physician at The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health in Cincinnati, was selected the 2022 Emergency Physician of the Year.
Other 2023 ACEP awards and recipients include Dr. Eileen Baker, Bill Hall Award for Service; Dr. Melanie Yates, Emergency Physician Advocacy Award; Dr. Robert Stenberg, Emergency Physician Medical Education Award; Gregory Fermann, Emergency Physician Leadership Award and Megan, Outstanding Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year Award.