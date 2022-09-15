Cleveland Clinic is scheduling appointments for the new, updated (“bivalent”) COVID-19 boosters at its vaccine sites located at Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals, according to a Sept. 7 email.
The updated boosters will be available at many previously scheduled primary care appointments beginning mid-September as more supplies become available.
The clinic will offer the updated Pfizer vaccine, available for anyone 12 years and older, at least two months after the last dose of their primary series or two months after their last “original” booster.
The vaccines contain messenger RNA components of the original COVID-19 strain along with components of the omicron (BA4 & BA5) variant. These boosters are expected to provide better protection against currently circulating strains of COVID.
As the colder months approach, the Clinic said it’s a great time to get protected as studies have shown vaccination is the best way to prevent severe illness or death from COVID-19.
Appointments are required and can be made via MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, visit clevelandclinic.org/covidvaccine.