A national survey by Cleveland Clinic reveals which health issues men are most concerned about as they age and explores the common misconceptions that impact men’s health across all generations, according to a news release.
Taken earlier the year by a national sample of 1,000 men living in the United States ages 18 years and older, the survey was issues as part of the Cleveland Clinic’s seventh annual educational campaign, MENtion It. The campaign aims to address the fact men don’t often mention health issues or take steps to prevent them.
The online survey was conducted by Savanta and completed between May 6 and May 17.
Among the top four most reported concerns, the survey reported 38% of men are concerned about cancer; 32% are concerned about sexual health; 44% are concerned about erectile dysfunction; and 71% that reported issues related to sexual health also have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or diabetes. The survey also indicated that more than half of the participants incorrectly linked low testosterone to erectile dysfunction.
Despite these concerns, the survey also indicated men are not proactive when it comes to their health and knowing family history. Fifty-five percent of men reported not getting regular health screenings and a majority of participants did not know complete family history for cancers and urological issues.
“We know men tend to avoid seeking routine medical care and are often unaware of many symptoms that can lead to serious health issues if not identified and treated early,” Dr. Georges Pascal-Haber, interim chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute, said in the release. “In this year’s survey, we wanted to gain a better understanding of the main health concerns of men and educate them on the importance of prioritizing their health.”