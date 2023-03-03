Envision the day when a prostate cancer diagnosis is no longer feared. For those who may in the future be diagnosed with it, the dream of earlier detection and quicker treatment is a reality.
”Prostate cancer, like all cancers, is curable if found early,” Arnon Chait, president and CEO of Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We’re building a Cleveland-centric company to address early detection of cancer nationally and internationally. I am so pleased to see IsoPSA being rapidly adapted in my own homeland of Israel as the very first international market for the test.”
“We’re lucky in that we have a simple and sensitive blood test in prostate specific antigen for early detection, but it is unfortunately not specific enough to denote cancer and results in countless unnecessary costly and potentially dangerous medical procedures.
That’s where IsoPSA enters – it provides patients and their physicians with the added confidence level to properly interpret abnormal PSA levels. Since our technology is generally applicable to other cancers and biomarkers, we’re targeting other cancers next for which there are sensitive screening tools today, such as mammograms for breast cancer or low dose CT for lung cancer, but not specific enough for cancer, serving as the mirror images of prostate cancer in the rate of unnecessary medical procedures.”
Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers. It announced Feb. 13 an agreement to expand patient access to their prostate cancer test, IsoPSA to Quest Diagnostics, the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services with more than 2,100 patient service center locations nationwide, according to a news release. Quest will transport the specimens to Cleveland Diagnostic’s lab for testing.
IsoPSA is a noninvasive, blood-based test that demonstrated superior diagnostic accuracy compared to prostate-specific antigen, the current standard of care in prostate cancer diagnosis, used in triaging patients at risk for high-grade prostate cancer to biopsy. IsoPSA is included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, or NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Early Detection. Cleveland Diagnostics offers IsoPSA as a laboratory-developed test conducted at its laboratory in Cleveland. For the time being, tests ordered through the Quest network will be processed in Cleveland Diagnostics’ laboratory in Cleveland. The test provides physicians and patients a more definitive understanding of the likelihood of high-grade cancer in their prostate, Chait said in a news release.
Patients can access IsoPSA once ordered by their physician, and it will help reduce unnecessary prostate biopsies by up to 55%. Additional insight into whether patients’ elevated PSA levels are due to high-grade cancer or a different condition arms physicians and patients with more information for their decision to undergo a biopsy or not. About 75% of results from prostate biopsies performed in the United States are negative for high-grade disease.
By singling out PSA proteins that came from cancer cells, the IsoPSA test can also help identify men who would not benefit from a biopsy. Test results are usually available within three to five days.
Several benign conditions can also cause a person’s PSA level to rise. The IsoPSA test helps predict risk by interrogating the partitioning behavior of isoforms of PSA that are linked to cancer. Physicians will be able to offer the test to patients through Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter of 2023.
“The quest transaction is really important because it allows an emerging growth company like ours to put an important test like IsoPSA into the hands of physicians and patients so they can make more informed, shared decisions when it comes to considering whether a biopsy of the prostate is the right thing to do,” Dr. Mark Stovsky, Cleveland Diagnostic’s chief medical officer, told the CJN.
Stovsky, who lives in Beachwood and attends Solon Chabad, is a surgeon specializing in urology. He spent his career as a urologist primarily at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. In addition to his urology practice, he served as senior director at Cleveland Clinic Ventures, where in 2013 he was instrumental in founding Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.
Cleveland Diagnostics chief commercial officer Bob Rochelle told the CJN, “Quest and Cleveland Diagnostics have been discussing a collaboration for over a year. The interest in a collaboration was mutual. Cleveland Diagnostics benefits with increased promotional reach and logistical support. IsoPSA benefits Quest by adding another important, innovative product to its growing Oncology franchise.”
He said the two labs are discussing additional areas to work together in, but are not ready to make the announcement at this time.
“As people of Jewish descent may be at higher risk of prostate (and other) cancers,” Kristie Dolan, vice president and general manager of oncology at Quest Diagnostics, told the CJN. “Men of Ashkenazi descent are more likely to have BRCA2 mutations than men in the general population, something that can raise risk of prostate cancer. For this reason, men may want to talk to their doctors about risks unique to them when considering PSA or other testing so the physician can personalize testing.”
Publisher’s note: Dr. Mark Stovsky is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Co0mapny Board of Directors.