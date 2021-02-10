Cleveland Health and Wellness Center, a mental health organization, will expand into its second location in Beachwood in March.
The first office opened in Rocky River in 2016.
“Over the past year, we have collectively faced isolation, anxiety, and grief over many types of losses,” Elana Hunter, clinical director, said, in a news release. “We have also witnessed the incredible strength that can emerge out of adversity in the form of courage, ingenuity, and resilience.”
Cleveland Healh and Wellness Center aims to increase accessibility to individual psychotherapy, couples therapy, family therapy, expressive therapies, and mindful meditation for residents of the Cleveland area with this opening of a second office, which plans to welcome children, teenagers, and adults.
“Each therapist on our clinical team specializes in a different area, and together we are able to provide compassionate and evidence-based mental health care for a broad array of challenges,” Hunter said.
The new office is at 21625 Chagrin Blvd., Suite. 200.
New clients can request appointments by calling 216-777-8834 or emailing info@chawc.org. Cleveland Health and Wellnes Center accepts most forms of insurance and offers both Telehealth and in-person sessions.