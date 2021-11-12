ADVERTORIAL
Hearing health care and Medicare Advantage plans
At Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center (CHSC), your hearing health care is of primary importance to us. In addition, we are here to help you investigate your options for any expenses associated with your care. Many insurance plans now cover hearing aids, including some Medicare Advantage plans. These plans may offer hearing aids at low or no cost to you. Traditional Medicare does not provide any hearing aid benefits.
Are you having trouble hearing on the phone or in conversations? Are you turning up the volume on the TV or radio? Are you struggling to understand people clearly who are wearing face masks? Don’t wait! These may be signs that you need a hearing evaluation – the first step in hearing health care.
The professional audiologists at CHSC can guide you throughout the evaluation process, and, if the results suggest you need a hearing aid, can also help you understand your options. (With so many choices on the market today – it can be hard to choose the right hearing aid for you and your lifestyle!)
When it is time to purchase a hearing aid, some Medicare Advantage plans help to remove some of the financial obstacles that often deter someone from seeking treatment for their hearing loss. The professionals at Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center can help to answer your questions and ensure you receive the best hearing health care.
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
5084 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
216-382-4520
