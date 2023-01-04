Not yet, and I do not plan to

Dr. Donald Dumford’s tips to mitigate flu illness

1. If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated.

2. If you’re feeling sick, stay home.

3. Practice good self-care. Pay attention to your body.

4. Ensure good nutrition, stay hydrated and rest if sick.

5. If you want to do your best to protect yourself and those around you, wearing a mask is a good option.