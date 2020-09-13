Dr. Derek Cody of Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons has expanded his practice in plastic and reconstructive surgery at 25501 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 200 in Beachwoood.
He specializes in complex reconstructive microsurgery, including microsurgical breast reconstruction and facial reanimation, as well as aesthetic surgery of the face and body.
He joined Crystal Clinic in 2016 and will also continue providing comprehensive plastic and reconstructive care at 3925 Embassy Parkway in Montrose.
A native of Cleveland, Cody graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus and completed his fellowship at North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in Queens, N.Y.
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.