Andrew Hertz, a pediatrician for over 30 years, opened Zest Pediatric Network in January with a goal of increasing patient access to care.
Zest Pediatric Network is the first concierge-style, direct pediatric care network in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release. Hertz opened the practice with co-founders, Justin and Keili Mistovich. They have locations in Beachwood, Solon and Westlake, and are in the process of opening a location in Pittsburgh.
“In a direct care model, or a direct pediatric care model which is (what) ours is called, insurance is not used for your primary care,” Hertz told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Traditionally, insurance is used for medications, diagnostics, specialists, emergency rooms and hospitalizations, he said. In direct care, patients pay a monthly membership through which they receive unlimited access to their doctor, home visits, texting communication with their doctor, unhurried appointments and medications dispensed directly from the office.
“It’s a very different model that liberates doctors because they don’t have to function within all the regulations of insurance, which is rather limiting,” Hertz said.
He gave an example of an insurance company allowing patients to get their vision checked once per year, whereas with concierge style, these services are accessible multiple times per year.
“We’ll see them more often,” said Hertz, a resident of Shaker Heights and a member of The-Temple Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “Our appointments are unrushed. The model basically liberates doctors to do what’s best for the patients, provide care and a much more holistic approach than a traditional, insurance-based practice.”
Rather than having 2,500 to 3,000 patients as they would if they were working for a large company such as a hospital network, doctors who work in concierge-style pediatrics have only 250 to 300 patients, Hertz said. This allows them to spend more time with their patients in-office, and benefits them in multiple ways including having sufficient time to diagnose and treat a patient, and the flexibility needed to avoid being overworked.
“Your appointments can be unhurried and really answer all the questions a family may have and look into all their needs,” Hertz said. “It’s much better. You’ve heard of physician burnout. What a lot of people call it in the medical profession is ‘moral injury.’”
Doctors know they are going to work hard when they enter into the profession, but they want to do the best they can to take care of their patients and they can not do their best if they are not taking care of themselves.
In the current, traditional model, doctors have an average of less than 15 minutes to see each patient and see 25 to 30 patients per day, he said. They cannot do what is needed for patients in those 15 minutes, so they end up spending much of their evenings and weekends doing the things that need to get done.
“That’s what causes the stress for doctors and the long hours and working from home on charting,” he said. “So, in this model, you have unhurried appointments and you can really help coordinate the care, develop relationships with patients. It’s much easier to provide the type of care the doctors are trying to do and have always dreamed about doing.”
Hertz said this model of care benefits all people involved.
“It’s a win for patients, they’re getting more holistic care and doctors get to know them well,” he said. “It’s a win for parents, having unhurried appointments and (being) able to reach their doctors easily and directly. It’s a win for doctors because, obviously, there’s a better work-life balance and less moral injury.”
Hertz said their goal is to expand the network nationally, and become integrated with schools and childcare centers.
“We hope to reinvent the routine curriculum that pediatricians provide in the offices,” he said.