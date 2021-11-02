Visiting the dentist is usually seen as more of an issue of functional health as opposed to a cosmetic visit. Most appointments with a dentist may seem like nothing more than the doctor poking at gums and cleaning teeth. But is there a cosmetic aspect to dentistry?
Dr. Margaret Richards Frankel from Richards Frankel Dentistry in Lyndhurst said she does cosmetic work when it comes to facial harmony and recreating a smile. A lot of her practice is rehabilitation and cosmetically focused, and Frankel said that area of practice has grown a lot in the past couple of years.
Many times when the teeth aren’t aesthetic, she said it’s because, functionally, from a health perspective, something is wrong.
“Oftentimes, just because teeth just don’t look good, a procedure that might actually be considered cosmetic is very much so functional and for health,” Frankel said. “I think that has become a bigger aspect to this practice because, as a highly-trained dentist, I can better diagnose patients, understand the etiology of disease and the unaesthetic smile, and then know how to correct it.”
Frankel does wide ranging procedures, from orthognathic surgery, better known as corrective jaw surgery, to better harmonize the face, to veneers, ceramic veneers, crowns and implants. Frankel said she can rehabilitate a patient whose teeth are failing and give them a “gorgeous new smile” with either crowns or veneers, or even just implant supported prostheses.
What does the process look like to correct a patient’s smile? Frankel said it varies depending on a patient’s needs. But oftentimes that begins with a discovery phase.
In Frankel’s practice, they take a lot of time to get to know their patients, understanding what their expressed desires are and what their concerns are. And then her job is to marry their concerns and desires with understanding their diagnosis and their disease in order to develop the best treatment for them.
“So, it begins with getting to know the patient with a comprehensive examination to diagnostics, and sometimes we call it a discovery phase where we begin dental treatment,” Frankel said. “But treatment times can range from months to, in some cases, over a year to two years to complete.”