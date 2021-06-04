Mental health has been a hot topic throughout the pandemic, as adults discuss how societal changes amid COVID-19 have adversely affected mental health conditions. But adults aren’t the only ones feeling these repercussions.
Jeff Lox, executive director of Bellefaire in Shaker Heights; and Keili Mistovich, co-founder and pediatrician of Greater Cleveland Pediatrics in Beachwood, said the pandemic has also brought unique challenges for children and adolescents.
Lox described the current situation as a “double pandemic.” He said there is a behavioral health crisis for children and their families in the United States. Despite periods of lockdown and increased reliance on telebehavioral health, Lox said Bellefaire has seen no decrease in the demand for service.
“There’s no doubt that COVID for all families, from the best-functioning families to the ones with the most challenges, everybody’s structure and routine was impacted,” he said. “So, you think about kids who already had behavioral health vulnerabilities, who had been exposed to what the field calls ‘aces’ or adverse childhood experiences. Those kids, the foundations to how you keep them doing well in those early years, were shaken for everybody. Even if it was momentarily. Every family had to readjust and kind of structure how we spend time together.”
Mistovich said many children, particularly teenagers, have most of their lives centered around their peer groups. This made it even harder on them to lock down and isolate from their tight social circles.
“And so, when all of a sudden they are completely cut off from their peer group and they’re forced to stay at home, they’re forced to have little to no social interactions in-person, and I think that has been one of the primary drivers for the increased rates of depression for these kids,” Mistovich said. “They need to be with their friends. Those social interactions are kind of the center of their world. And without that kids don’t know how to navigate things nearly as well, and are in a much worse place.”
Lox said society still has a long way to go in order to get back to
pre-pandemic levels of mental health.
“I believe it’s gonna take us some time until we reach even levels of mental health and substance abuse issues we had pre-pandemic,” Lox said. “But I do think there’s going to be some relief and some return. ... Kids are resilient. They bounce back. If kids come off track, if you get them even close back to the track, development does its thing for most kids.
“What’s really important is an acknowledgment that we have all been through things. And we have come through the other side, in many ways. I think it’s important to not minimize the fact that kids lost people too. But in general, as we’re seeing some light of day with vaccinations and numbers of cases dropping, one thing is important to acknowledge for kids. Yes, we have been through something. It’s not helpful to kids to act as if it’s business as usual. Next, I think that we have to double and triple our efforts at prevention and early intervention.”
Lox said one of those efforts is Bellefaire’s Social Advocates for Youth program, a school-based mental health prevention program. What SAE and other prevention programs do is build and improve upon kids’ resiliencies in a school setting, sometimes before there’s a problem.
Mistovich said the reopening of the country will offer some reprieve from the current mental health situation.
“There’s a lot of things that kids were not able to do last year,” she said. “Whether it be graduation, prom or any of those things that kids have grown up looking forward to for a decade. And all of the sudden, they lose all of that. So, I think allowing teenagers and adolescents to participate in those sorts of events has really helped. I think that they also feel a lot safer now that (their) age group is able to be vaccinated and that they have a choice in what is happening to them.”