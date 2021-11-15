Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center was named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for spine surgery excellence by Healthgrades, an online healthcare database that analyzes clinical outcomes in U.S. hospitals across 32 procedures and conditions. Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only two hospitals in Ohio to make the list for superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgeries, and spinal fusion, according to a news release.
To measure performance, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data for years 2018 through 2020 from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to the release, and methodologies adjust for each patient’s risk factors, including age, gender and medical condition.
Crystal Clinic’s five board-certified spine surgeons have all completed specialized fellowship training in the surgical care of the spine, reflecting the highest level of training in their specialty. This includes Drs. Richard Brower, Carrie Diulus, Douglas Ehrler, Scot Miller and Rajiv Taliwa.
“At Crystal Clinic, we’ve earned a reputation for delivering nationally-renowned orthopaedic care,” Holli Cholley, chief nursing and operations officer, said in the release. “This award as one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation for spine care further recognizes our exceptional surgical outcomes and our vision to be a national destination for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstructive care.”