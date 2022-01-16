Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center opened its new specialty orthopedic and plastic/reconstructive surgery hospital Nov. 1 in Fairlawn. Physicians have performed nearly 100 procedures using Stryker’s Mako System for robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery at the new facility, helping the hospital to surpass the milestone of 2,000 procedures performed to date using the technology, according to a news release.
“Studies have shown that the use of advanced technologies, such as the Mako system, result in more accurate placement of joint implants compared to conventional joint replacement surgery,” Dr. Ian Gradisar, director of Crystal Clinic’s inpatient surgical services, said in a news release. “More precise alignment improves patients’ ability to perform daily activities with less pain and extends the life of the implant. Our advanced surgical innovations shorten hospital stays, reduce blood loss during surgery, and minimize the risk of complications such as deep vein thrombosis and post-operative pain.”
Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, Crystal Clinic surgeons use the Mako system to create a personalized surgical plan and determine the implant size, orientation and alignment for each patient. By precisely targeting the damaged part of the joint, surgeons can more fully spare healthy bone and tissue, which promotes faster recovery with less pain, the release stated.
“Our new hospital’s patient-centered design and leading-edge technologies, combined with the expertise of our skilled surgeons and the outstanding care of our highly regarded clinical staff, will ensure we continue to deliver our nationally-recognized surgical outcomes and an exceptional patient experience,” Gradisar said in the release.
The Fairlawn Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center inpatient surgical hospital at 3557 Embassy Parkway has 12 advanced operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms.