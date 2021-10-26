Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will open its hospital Nov. 1 to provide orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive care at 3557 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn.
The state-of-the-art hospital aims to set new standards in health care environmental design, leading-edge technology and evidence-based care, according to a news release.
Dr. Paul Fleisnner, the chairman of the Crystal Clinic board, and Dan Ferry, president and CEO, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 25.
Ferry was recently named president and CEO of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. He succeeds Ronald Suntken, who retired at the end of July after leading the physician-owned hospital system for 21 years.
Ferry, who has served Crystal Clinic in a leadership capacity for eight years, and as CFO for the past five years, was serving as interim president and CEO while the hospital system conducted a national search for a new leader, according to a news release.
“Dan is the right person to advance our mission and vision for the future, as we continue to leverage our reputation as a nationally-renowned provider of orthopaedic care and the No. 1 choice in Ohio,” Dr. Paul Fleissner, chairman of the Crystal Clinic board, said in the release. “This is an exciting time at Crystal Clinic, as we prepare to open our new state-of-the-art hospital on Nov. 1 – the only one in the world dedicated to orthopaedic, and plastic and reconstructive care.”
Prior to joining Crystal Clinic, Ferry held leadership positions at Parma Community Hospital and St. John West Shore Hospital/St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland.
“Although the past year has been challenging for the entire healthcare industry, we remain dedicated to being the destination point for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstruction care, regionally, nationally and globally,” Ferry said in the release.
“As the new CEO of Crystal Clinic, I recognize our people, including our world-class surgeons and the entire team of healthcare professionals are essential to our reputation of nationally-renowned care by attaining exceptional outcomes and delivering an outstanding, award-winning patient experience. Our health care professionals’ skill, compassion and continual pursuit of excellence makes Crystal Clinic stronger than ever, so that our patients can be stronger than ever too.”