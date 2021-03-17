Crystal Clinic announced plans March 9 for a new special hospital, focusing on orthopaedic and reconstructive/plastic surgery, which is under construction in Fairlawn. Opening is scheduled for the fall at 3557 Embassy Parkway.
According to a news release, the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital will be one of the only hospitals in the world dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastic/constructive care.
“Through our voluntary participation in Joint Commission certifications for total hip, total knee and total shoulder replacement, and spinal fusion procedures, we’ve incorporated evidence-based practices into standards of care that are yielding remarkable nationally-recognized patient outcomes,” Holli Cholley, chief nursing and operations officer, said in the release. “Our patients are recovering faster, and have better pain management and fewer complications, so they can get back to the activities they enjoy most.”
The 165,000-square-foot hospital was designed with input from Crystal Clinic physicians and care providers, and project architects, Hamel, Green & Abrahamson and IKM. The project’s construction manager is Turner Construction. It will feature 12 operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms on three levels.
“By promoting early mobility, we’re finding most of our knee and hip replacement patients are able to be discharged to home instead of a skilled nursing facility, often the day after surgery,” Cholley said. “These patients also report better pain management scores.”
Other patient and visitor amenities include an outdoor lounge and dining spaces, the Crystal Café, and landscaping and green spaces. Wall screens in waiting areas will enhance privacy. Operating rooms will use various technologies, including Stryker’s Mako System for robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery, and the ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System for computerized navigation with precision and control in joint replacement.
“Our new hospital will transform patient care by combining the skilled hands of our specialty-trained and experienced surgeons and the latest, advanced technologies in a comfortable, modern facility,” Cholley said. “This will allow us to continue delivering on our mission of providing Nationally renowned orthopaedic care and the highest quality, comprehensive reconstructive care, including the latest surgical techniques from crystal clinic plastic surgeons and our center for breast reconstruction.”