Cheryl E. McRae-Bergeron, Case Western Reserve University alumna and a retired officer in the U.S. Air Force officer, has made a “transformative” $5.5 million estate commitment to the university’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, according to a news release.
“Nursing has been my life’s passion – especially in my work as a CRNA,” McRae-Bergeron, who earned her registered nurse anesthetist certification in 1975, said in the release. “Having studied and worked in many different environments, I know what the school did for me – providing me the confidence I needed to elevate my career – and have no doubt their exceptional faculty and staff will continue investing in creating nurse leaders and highly qualified CRNAs.“
The Dr. Cheryl E. McRae-Bergeron Endowed Scholarship Fund will support at least one full-tuition scholarship annually to a student pursuing a doctor of nursing practice in the school’s three-year nurse anesthesia program, which will allow them to sit for the CRNA examination, the release stated. Remaining funds will provide half-scholarship awards as available and the endowment continues McRae-Bergeron’s quarter century of support of CWRU and its school of nursing, according to the release.
“This generous gift from Cheryl McRae-Bergeron is a continuation of her commitment to our school, our students and the entire nursing profession,” said Carol Musil, dean for the school of nursing, said in the release. “Through her support, the school will continue creating life-changing opportunities for our CRNA students as they prepare to deliver care in this critical field.”
Since earning her degree, McRae-Bergeron has continued her engagement with the school and the university, participating in the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Alumni Association, the dean’s visiting committee and the Alumni Association of Case Western Reserve. Her involvement and financial support reflect her philosophy on giving.
McRae-Bergeron lives with her husband, Woody, who is also a retired Air Force officer, in Wichita Falls, Texas.