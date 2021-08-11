Case Western Reserve University and The MetroHealth System announced July 29 an agreement to extend the institutions’ partnership in education and research through June 30, 2031.
The affiliation continues medical students’ clinical learning opportunities within MetroHealth and includes a shared commitment to identify additional educational options for CWRU’s allied health students within the hospital system. It also signals the hospital’s commitment to increasing its research efforts.
“This agreement expands and strengthens our partnership, for the good of both organizations, and for the benefit of the community,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said in a news release. “MetroHealth’s transformation will create advanced, engaged, and innovative campus, neighborhoods, research and teaching programs.”