Since the completion of the human genome, the accurate mapping of the human genetic sequence in 2003, the resulting knowledge base has exploded. The medical research community has increased its understanding of numerous chronic diseases.
While COVID-19 still remains hotly debated, the connection between systemic diseases and oral health is getting stronger and stronger. Earlier this month, researchers at the University of Toronto published an article in the Journal of Dental Research in which they may have found “the mechanism of action” connecting “periodontal disease and certain inflammatory conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.” The researchers suggest the connection may be “rooted in a hyperactive immune response.”
The article further focused on the behaviors of immune cells called polymorphonuclear cells, which are primarily activated by gum disease. The researchers found that “the immune system releases an abundance of these neutrophils to tackle the bacterial infections responsible for periodontitis.”
The article added, “Once periodontal inflammation was present, an overabundance of neutrophils circulated, ‘primed’ for attack,” and “the hyper-vigilant immune system then responds with an excess of force to any secondary infection.”
This suggests larger implications of periodontal disease beyond oral health and reveals potential new approaches for treating systemic inflammatory diseases that interact with periodontal disease.
Dr. Bryan Frantz, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, said in an Oct. 15 news release, “A large body of research has supported a connection between periodontal disease and other systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. In addition, emerging evidence suggests that periodontal disease could predispose patients to more severe COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, maintaining one’s periodontal health is more important than ever.”
He added, “Many of our member practices are reporting that their patient traffic has never been greater, which means that patients seem to be getting the message about the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums during a global pandemic.”
Ahead of print in the Journal of the American Dental Association titled, “Estimating COVID-19 prevalence and infection control practices among U.S. dentists,” the authors reported survey data that supports the effective use of the CDC’s currently recommended infection prevention and control procedures in dental offices which have contributed to the reduced risk of infection during the delivery of dental care.
These findings clearly indicate just how seriously and passionately the dental profession has embraced the importance of ensuring the health of their patients and staff in the face of the pandemic.
“This is certainly true of periodontal practices,” Frantz said. “While our focus on surgical procedures has always led us to ensure that effective safety barriers are in place for our patients, we have significantly enhanced our safety measures since the onset of COVID-19.”
Dr. Jason Streem is a periodontist at Periodontal Associates, Inc., with offices in Lyndhurst and Mentor.
