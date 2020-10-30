Drs. Alperin and Fried, D.D.S.
5825 Landerbrook Drive
Suite 125
Mayfield Heights, OH
440-461-6390
Drs. Scott Alperin, Eric Fried and Matthew Popper practice full scope oral and maxillofacial surgery in Mayfield Heights.
Beachwood Dental
Paul Mikhli, D.D.S.
Cosmetic Dentistry
3690 Orange Place, Suite 540
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-5661
At Beachwood Dental, we strive to provide the highest quality dental care to all our patients. Our goal is to always exceed your expectations in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. We care for your family as our family. Go to our website to find out more.
The Center for Advanced Dentistry
3690 Orange Place, Suite 180
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-1710
Dr. Shawn Schlessel joins The Center for Advanced Dentistry to work alongside mentor and friend Dr. Benjamin Hornstein. He believes the ability to smile with confidence is life-changing, which is why he is committed to helping his patients feel and look their best by achieving their perfect smile. 216-595-1710.
Eric S. Lawrence D.D.S.
5259 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-1550
Dr. Lawrence has specialized training in orthodontics care for youth and adults, surgical orthodontics, TMJ disorders, and oro-facial orthopedics. Dr. Lawrence has been practicing for 35 years. He is dedicated to providing his patients with the most current and advanced care available.
Faist & Koops Family Dentistry
Jed Koops, DMD and Jerry Faist, DDS
General Dentistry
3690 Orange Place, Suite 515
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-464-2448
Whether you’re struggling with a dental emergency or simply overdue for a six-month checkup, it makes a world of difference when you can turn to a dentist you trust wholeheartedly. We want to offer you and your family this peace of mind by promising quality, compassion and convenience.
Fried & Roth Orthodontics
Jordan A. Roth D.D.S., M.S.
Marc T. Fried D.D.S.
Orthodontics for Children and Adults
29001 Cedar Rd, Suite No. 670
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-5792
Your treatment goals and comfort are always our No. 1 priority. We are built on a reputation that offers outstanding orthodontic care for the entire family in a clean, relaxing atmosphere! Our office is equipped with the latest technology, including digital imaging and an intra-oral scanner to ensure our patients receive optimum results in the most efficient manner possible.
Dr. Gen Orthodontics
Felix Gen, DDS, MS
Orthodontics
5827 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
9964 Vail Drive, Suite 2
Twinsburg, OH 44087
440-442-3525
Through changing smiles, we change lives. Dr. Gen Orthodontics utilizes an artistic approach to designing the most beautiful smile for you! Since 1998, Dr. Felix Gen and his team have focused on using the latest technology to provide the most personalized and efficient treatment for children, teens and adults.
Dr. Steve Marsh, DDS
Brainard Place
29001 Cedar Road, Suite 540
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-1003
Cleveland Smiles get better with Dr. Marsh. For over 40 years, the practice of Cleveland dentist Dr. Steve P. Marsh has improved the smiles of people in the Cleveland metropolitan area. From cosmetic imaging to comprehensive after-care to answering your questions on this site, Dr. Marsh has built a reputation for the finest care and stellar results in general and cosmetic dentistry.
Norman Golovan, D.D.S. & Bruce Golovan, D.M.D.
Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
28790 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 300
Woodmere Village, OH 44122
216-591-0022
Your dental health and comfort are our top priority. We pride ourselves on being dentists that take time to sit down and talk with our patients. We will answer and explain every question that you may have for us. We specialize in family and cosmetic dentistry.
Obermeier Adelstein Lempel & Associates, Inc.
3609 Park East Drive, Suite 404
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-591-1161 | oadental.com
Joseph Obermeier, D.D.S.
Dr. Joseph Obermeier received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center with an emphasis on surgical and emergency care. He and Dr. Rick Adelstein have been partners for more than 20 years.
Rick Adelstein, D.D.S.
Dr. Rick Adelstein received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center. He is also a member of several local and national study clubs to further his education and knowledge of comprehensive dental care.
Tamara Lempel, D.D.S.
Dr. Tamara Lempel graduated with honors from York University, and the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry in Toronto, Canada, before completing a general practice residency at New York Hospital of Queens, a division of Cornell University. Dr. Lempel worked in private practice in New York for six years while also supervising residents completing their training at New York Hospital of Queens. Our dental practice is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile using conservative cutting edge procedures that result in a beautiful, long lasting smile.
Our team is committed to providing an excellent personalized experience, making your visit as pleasant and painless as possible. We pride ourselves in spending time with each patient that they deserve.
Parker & Streem Orthodontics
Stephan H. Parker, D.D.S., M.S.D
Mindy J. Streem, D.M.D., M.S., A.B.O.
6519 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 100
Mayfield Village, OH 44143
440-442-4800
9945 Vail Drive, Suite 6
Twinsburg, OH 44087
440-248-4825 | ParkerStreemBraces.com
At Parker & Streem Orthodontics, we recognize the individual needs of each patient and strive to provide the highest quality treatment in a comfortable and caring environment. Whether your child needs early interceptive treatment, comprehensive orthodontics or you are looking for adult braces, our office can help. We offer a full range of orthodontic treatment, including braces and Invisalign to meet your individual needs and desires.
Periodontal Associates, Inc.
29001 Cedar Road, Suite 450
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
8140 Norton Parkway, Suite 200
Mentor, OH 44060
440-534-1144
Dr. Roger Hess
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Roger Hess is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner with Periodontal Associates for more than 25 years.
Dr. Rebecca Davis
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Rebecca Davis is a board-certified specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been with Periodontal Associates since 2002.
Dr. Miguel Defina
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Miguel DeFina is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner at Periodontal Associates since 2004.
Richards Frankel Dentistry
Margaret Richards Frankel
Specialty: Family and cosmetic dentistry
5395 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst OH, 44124
440-442-4477
Richards Frankel Dentistry: dentistry designed for health and wellbeing. Comprehensive dental care, caring and experienced staff and a state-of-the-art office are a few reasons why patients choose Richards Frankel Dentistry. Our family practice will have your family looking and feeling great.
Rzepka Dental
Family Dentistry for Northeast Ohio
Rick Rzepka, D.D.S.
25200 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 230
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-641-9090
We cater to cowards. Reinventing the dental experience. We provide you and our family with state-of-the-art dental care, unlike any you’ve ever received before from any dentist.
Sher Smiles Periodontics and Orthodontics
29001 Cedar Rd. Suite 400
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 684-4868
Dr. Deena Sher and Dr. Lawrence Frankel specialize in all aspects of periodontics and dental implants including placement of metal-free dental implants. Dr. Michael Avi Sher specializes in comprehensive orthodontics for children and adults using traditional braces and Invisalign.
Solon Orthodontics
Orthodontics for children and adults
Philip D. Bomeli, D.D.S., M.S.
6370 SOM Center Road Suite 101
Solon, OH 44139
440-349-5885
You can expect superb quality throughout your treatment with our state-of-the-art digital equipment, high-tech alloy wires that move teeth more comfortably, and our use of clear ceramic braces. Invisalign clear aligners provide aesthetic alternatives. Accommodating patients of all ages. We treat people, not just smiles.
Weiss & Tor Orthodontics
Orthodontics for children and adults
Dr. Ira H. Weiss and Dr. Shira Z. Tor
3755 Orange Place, Suite 100A
Orange Village, OH 44122
7055 Pearl Road,
Suite 100
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-885-1980
At Weiss & Tor Orthodontics, everything revolves around you. Your comfort, needs and smile dreams are the top priority of Dr. Ira Weiss and Dr. Shira Tor. We believe we’re here to serve and support you on your orthodontic journey, and are honored to be your partner along the way.
