Dental cosmetics serve several purposes to correct injuries and improve confidence. Whether they be out of necessity or want, dental professionals offer options for dental reconstruction.
Dentists Dr. Paul Mikhli of Beachwood Dental, and Dr. Shawn Schlessel of The Center for Advanced Dentistry in Beachwood, discussed the reasons behind dental cosmetics and the benefits they offer.
“In our culture, we greet people with a smile,” Mikhli said. “A beautiful smile can go a long way in making a lasting, positive first impression.”
Reasons why a person may want to consider dental cosmetics are to look and feel better, he explained.
When dental cosmetics are sought out of necessity, it is often a result of a traumatic event that negatively impacted a person’s teeth, he said.
Options that a person can explore when it comes to dental cosmetics include whitening, orthodontics, bonding and veneers, he listed.
“Consult with a dentist,” he advised.
When searching for a dentist to provide these services, Mikhli recommended prospective patients ask their potential providers if they can see past cases to get an idea of what their work looks like.
“Cosmetic dentistry is dentistry aimed at creating a positive change to your teeth and to your smile,” Schlessel said.
He noted he believes aesthetic dentistry must complement the general health of a patient and that smile enhancement can have dramatic results on one’s overall appearance.
“Even the smallest step can boost your confidence, self-esteem and make you want to smile more,” he pointed out.
Cosmetic dentistry procedures can correct misshaped, chipped, discolored and missing teeth, he said.
“There are many reasons why an individual is unhappy with their smile,” Schlessel noted. “For example, the most common causes are tooth discoloration, teeth crowding and teeth gaps.”
There are also times when a person might need cosmetic dentistry, he said. Simply discolored or chipped teeth that stand alone are not reasons to need cosmetic dental work.
“Rather, a comprehensive approach needs to be taken as to why teeth are chipping, why gums might be red and inflamed or why your back and front teeth are wearing improperly,” he detailed.
Schlessel said the goal is to restore a patient’s teeth to what they view as beautiful and natural while, at the same time, restoring the teeth to their proper health and function. There is a broad spectrum of types of cosmetic dentistry procedures that vary in levels of intensity.
“Cosmetic procedures range from the simple whitening to bonding to fix small chips,” he explained. “From there, we expand to orthodontics – clear braces, clear trays, veneers and crowns.”
When seeking out a dentist to provide cosmetic dentistry services, he recommended patients do their research by looking them up online, looking at their websites and reading their reviews. Additionally, prospective patients may call a few offices and meet the different doctors that work at each place.
“Be sure to ask to see photos of cases that they have completed,” Schlessel suggested. “Finally, don’t let anyone talk you into doing anything you aren’t completely comfortable with.”