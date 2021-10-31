Sleep related breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea, are becoming widely recognized as a significant health issue in adults and children, affecting an estimated 22 million people in the United States. It can be a damaging and potentially life shortening disease. It occurs in an estimated 3% to 7% of the adult population and in 1% to 5 % of children.
OSA is caused by a blockage of the airway usually when the tongue rests against the soft palate, which in turn collapses against the back of the throat causing a restricted airway. The definitive method to diagnosis sleep apnea is through a sleep study conducted by a sleep medicine physician utilizing in-center polysomnography. There are also visual and radiographic indicators often associated with this disorder, and dentists can play a significant role in helping make patients aware of these indicators to aid in referral for diagnosis and treatment.
Symptoms include loud snoring, episodes in which breathing stops during sleep, gasping for air during sleep, awakening with a dry mouth, morning headaches, difficulty staying asleep (insomnia), excessive daytime sleepiness (hypersomnia), difficulty paying attention while awake (often in school), and irritability. Patients with sleep apnea lack beneficial consistent deep sleep which they are often unaware of. Lack of adequate deep sleep can have a dramatic effect on a patient’s overall health.
In adults, positive pressure airway devices like CPAP and APAP worn during sleep is a common treatment. Wearing a nighttime mandibular advancement appliance which brings the lower jaw and tongue forward can often be used to treat mild to moderate OSA as well. Mandibular advancement appliances are often provided by dentists with knowledge in treating sleep apnea. Long-term monitoring and follow up is essential, as these appliances can also affect the alignment of the teeth and jaws,
In children, sleep breathing disorders can have dramatic and deleterious effects on the growth and development of the child’s jaws. Parents should be attentive to how their children sleep and if there is snoring present. Since most children with OSA snore, a health questionnaire and examination should always include the question, does your child snore? If the child’s tonsillar impingement on the pharyngeal wall appears enlarged, referral to an ENT is recommended for further assessment. Airway insufficiency due to enlarged tonsils and adenoid tissue is often effectively treated with removal by a physician.
Screening for OSA can be vital to determine the need for a sleep study. Untreated sleep apnea in children can lead to unfavorable growth and development. Craniofacial deformaties such as retrognathia (short lower jaws), a long and narrow face, a narrow and high palate, midface (upper jaw) deficiency, may be associated with OSA, although having these craniofacial issues does not mean there is OSA. It is especially concerning when snoring occurs with other symptoms such as daytime sleepiness, weight gain, grinding teeth when asleep, or morning headaches. As child obesity has risen, it has become an increasing factor in OSA. If the child’s tonsillar impingement on the pharyngeal wall appears enlarged, referral to an ENT is recommended for assessment. The definitive diagnosis of OSA should be made by a physician. While frenectomy remains an appropriate treatment for speech and masticatory deficiencies, this procedure is not supported as a treatment to prevent future development of OSA. Alternative reasons for frenectomy should be the overriding factor in this procedure.
Facial growth influences the size and shape of the upper airway. Correction of skeletal disharmonies in children can often be beneficial and aid in the improvement of airway insufficiency. This can include palatal expansion or jaw advancement appliances to improve dental and skeletal discrepancies. While treatment can be beneficial to OSA, correction of these problems should be dictated by skeletal growth issues needed to improve occlusion and skeletal balance, not OSA. Collaboration between the orthodontist, dentist, pediatric dentist, pediatrician, ENT specialists and sleep physician is beneficial and often necessary. Orthodontists being experts in facial growth, combined with their knowledge of oral devices, are well suited to work with other medical professionals and can often provide the initial screening and adjunctive care.
Mouth breathing and an open mouth posture and tongue position can lead to abnormal changes in lower and upper jaw growth, crowded teeth and poor swallowing form. While sleeping, children should be breathing through their nose, and if a proper lip seal is not present this can be a sign of airway restriction. Mouth breathing, snoring, unusual sleep positions, bed-wetting, sweating, teeth grinding, morning headaches and frequent waking up can all be signs of a breathing disorder.
Behavioral signs during waking hours such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, daytime drowsiness, trouble concentrating, cognative dysfunction, moodiness or irritability may be signs of sleep apnea. Treatment of ADHD with medications may treat the symptoms, instead of resolving the actual cause due to insufficient sleep.
During a clinical exam, an orthodontist, pediatric dentist, or dentist may identify signs of a potential sleep and breathing disorder. There are many options for improving your child’s breathing health. Early intervention is vital to avoiding problems such as OSA. Seek a dental professional that is aware of these issues and can refer to medical professionals to ensure the well being of your child.
Dr. Stephen Parker is president of the Alpha Omega Dental Society, Cleveland alumni chapter. He is an orthodontist in Mayfield.