Devoted Health, a provider of Medicare Advantage plans, has launched in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and North Central Ohio.
Co-founders Ed Park and Todd Park are Ohio natives and their next-generation approach has made the company one of the fastest growing Medicare Advantage plans in the United States, according to a news release.
Leading the new Ohio launch are Ohio Market President Rich Waldron and vice president of network management Mike Walker, who both have decades of experience with health care, insurance and Medicare products in Ohio and other states.
“Our mission is to dramatically improve the health and well being of seniors by taking care of each and every person like they are literally a member of our own family. It is the entire reason our company exists,” Ed Park said in the release. “We would all want the very best health care in the world for our own mom and dad -- the right care in the right place at the right time, delivered in a consistent, coordinated, proactive way. We work closely with our physician partners to ensure that our members get this kind of care– keeping them as healthy and well as possible.”
Devoted Health is offering three plans in the Ohio market, including the Core (HMO), a zero dollar monthly premium plan with drug coverage with copays as low as $0; the Prime (HMO), a low monthly premium plan which offers rich benefits, such as routine and comprehensive dental care and low copays for specialists and inpatient hospital stays; and the Saver (HMO) zero premium plan with greater cost sharing offset by a $50 per month giveback. Benefits also include personal emergency response systems, acupuncture and bathroom safety equipment, as well as opportunities for members to use “wellness bucks” for fitness equipment, wearable devices and more.
