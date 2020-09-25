Emerald Direct Primary Care, a direct primary care practice, recently opened in Beachwood.
The office was founded by Dr. Megan Moini, a board-certified pediatrician and internal medicine physician of eight years, according to a news release.
By following the direct primary care model, and emphasizes the patient-doctor relationship, accessibility and price transparency, Emerald Direct Primary Care patients will receive longer appointment times, easy access to same or next day appointments and direct communication with their physician through virtual visits, telephone calls, emails or text messages, according to the release. Not contracting with insurance, the center’s doctors will have more time for patients while saving money and promoting transparency, the release said.
Concierge-level care can also be purchased by employers with five or more employees. The office also offers wholesale medications dispensed from the office with a fee to patients and discounted labs.
Moini will limit her practice to 500 patients, instead of the traditional 2,000 to 3,000 that primary care physicians maintain, according to the release.
Although direct primary care practices don’t accept insurance, patients can use their insurance for specialty care, emergency room and hospital visits, labs and medications. HSAs and FSAs can also be used to pay for direct care services.
Moini graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland in 2012 and completed her dual residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at University Hospitals of Cleveland in 2016.
She practiced medicine in Colorado for three years, but returned to the Cleveland-area where she worked for Cleveland Clinic until starting Emerald Direct Primary Care.
Moini lives in Shaker Heights with her husband and two sons.