Emunah Health Group recently launched Emunah Health, an employee benefits solution customized for small and mid-size employers in Northeast Ohio.
“It isn’t sustainable for employers to absorb double-digit plan increases each year, and they are desperate for a solution that allows them to continue to offer comprehensive health coverage without crippling the business,” Emunah Health president Mark Freiman said in a news release. “With Emunah Health, health care can continue to be a benefit for employees without taxing the business in ways it can’t maintain.”
Freiman said in the release he started Emunah Health to combat rapidly rising health care costs and make employee benefits affordable for employers,
“Emunah Health is averaging a 25% savings over the renewals our clients are receiving,” Freiman said in the release. “As the cost of goods, labor and health care rise, Emunah Health is a game changer in keeping businesses afloat, and in helping them attract and retain the talent they need to grow and thrive.”
Emunah Health Group launched in 2021.