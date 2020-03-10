Eric Murray was hired as executive director of senior care and services for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation to oversee Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community and Adult Day Services and Levy Gardens Assisted Living Facility, effective March 9.
Murray has more than 20 years of health care experience in a variety of settings, including hospital, inpatient rehabilitation, therapy services, skilled nursing/long term care, home health, hospice, and private duty nursing.
“Senior care services, including nursing facilities, adult day care centers and assisted living facilities, will continue to play a greater role in shaping the future of health care delivery,” Murray said in a news release. “The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s commitment to the senior community through Heritage Manor, Levy Gardens, and its adult day care services provides a tremendous opportunity to be a strong partner to the Youngstown community. We have an excellent story to share and look forward to playing an integral role in the delivery of high quality healthcare services in the Youngstown area.”
Murray and his wife, Holly, live in Salem. They have three children.