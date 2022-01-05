Whether it be fear of COVID-19 or simply wanting more convenience, many people are opting for at-home gyms these days. This can come in the form of a room dedicated to fitness or a corner in the house with a couple of mats and dumbbells. For people who want to get their workouts at home, the question is how they can best set up an at-home gym that meets their needs.
Chuck Herman, owner of Specialty Fitness Equipment in Warrensville Heights and Rabbi Michael Ungar, owner and operator of At Home Senior Fitness in Beachwood said there are a few things people can do to make sure their at-home gym setup both meets their individual needs and is safe.
“It’s always been just a matter of convenience,” Herman said. “And really, with the type of equipment that is out there in today’s market, you can get some really good gym-quality equipment for the home. But not everybody is educated to know where to go and get that equipment. So it’s something that does require some research.”
Herman said part of that research will involve going online to determine what components and equipment might be recommended for someone’s particular needs. There are also specialty stores like his where people can call and can set up an appointment to get advice on the equipment that would be best for them.
“Setting up a gym has to be something that serves the person and family now, but it also has to serve them five or 10 years from now, Herman said. “So you want to be able to make a sound and informed purchase decision on equipment that’s going to be useful as you grow and continue to move throughout the years.”
Ungar said having the right equipment for a person’s needs and using it properly can make all the difference.
“There are a lot of people who have gyms in their basements or in their garages,” Ungar said. “It’s not the location of equipment. It’s the equipment that you have and how you use it that makes a difference.”
As for setting up the gym itself, Ungar said people need to make sure the space is clear of any hazards such as books, wires or children’s toys.
Herman said that proper installation of the equipment is also important and it is helpful to have a company like his that provides trained technicians for this purpose.
“If you invest in good fitness equipment or anything that has any technical aspect to it, you want to have a professional that specializes in setting it up because it’s heavy,” Herman said. “There’s a lot of nuances with it.”
Ungar warned that, beyond the equipment, what you’re wearing is also important. He recommends that people find proper footwear by shopping at stores that specialize in exercise and fitness.
The right clothing is also important, he said.
“I sometimes see people wearing jeans or button down shirts (while working out),” Ungar said. “You need clothing that is going to allow you to have a full range of motion. And denim is not really stretchy. So you need fabric that has enough stretch and movement to it.”