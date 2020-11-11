It’s said the eyes are the window to the soul.
That may be true, but according to Dr. Suber Huang, ophthalmologist, founder and CEO of the Retina Center of Ohio in South Euclid, and Dr. Allen Roth, board president at the Cleveland Eye Bank Foundation in Warrensville Heights and an ophthalmologist at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute in Beachwood, the eyes also can give insight into our overall health.
“Good vision and an active life depend on the health of your eyes and in turn, many diseases of the body can be seen on an eye exam,” Huang said. “Many common systemic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease, rheumatoid disease, stroke and even signs of brain swelling have findings that can be diagnosed in the eye.”
Lung and breast cancer also frequently metastasize to the eye and brain, where ophthalmologists can be the first to diagnose cancer or determine how much it has spread, Huang added.
Roth said the most common health condition that can cause eye changes is diabetes, where doctors can see it manifest in the retina – or diabetic retinopathy. This condition is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the tissue at the back of the eye or the retina.
Using the eyes to diagnose or discover other health problems is very typical as most procedures aren’t invasive, Roth explained.
“In a lot of conditions, there is really no way for the doctor to see what is going on inside of the body without a CAT scan, MRI or ultrasound of an organ,” he said. “But with the eye, we can look in and just dilate the pupil. It allows us to directly visualize the blood vessels in the retina, or the condition of the optic nerve, which can correlate with another issue.”
For example, Roth said someone could come in with a headache and ask for an eye exam. Following the exam, the ophthalmologist might discover a swollen optic nerve, which is a sign of increased cranial pressure and could point to something wrong in the brain like a tumor.
Referring to the eyes as a “miracle,” Huang said representative parts of the tissues from the entire body are represented.
“The skin and eyelids have the same conditions as elsewhere, and five of the major cranial nerves of the brain control sight, eye movement and blinking, the body’s fastest reflex,” he said. “The only place that blood vessels can be directly seen is in the retina and their health reflects the health of blood vessels elsewhere. Diseases of blood vessels, including blockages, inflammation and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell, can all been seen in the retina.”
Both doctors said patient education is a big part of making sure patients know what healthy eyes look like and when a visit is necessary.
“Information is more available than ever before thanks to the internet,” Huang stated. “But information can be confusing, technical and may not pertain to you as an individual. It can also be like drinking from a fire hose. So, patient information is emphasized in our practice. We provide context for the information, specific recommendations to an individual’s condition, expertise as a specialist with cutting edge information and compassion.”
Roth said his practice encourages regular eye exams, no matter someone’s age or condition. At these appointments, patients are informed on what various eye changes could mean and what they should do to mitigate worsening conditions.
But it always comes down to preventative care. By taking care of your body and eyes, Roth said individuals usually can keep things under control.
“In certain subpopulations, it is important to take vitamins for the eye,” he explained. “For instance, if you’re an adult of an elderly person who developed macular degeneration, it is recommended you take an eye vitamin. Another thing is diet, so people should be eating a lot of green, leafy vegetables, which are good for retinal health.”
Huang said, “Our vision is such a precious part of general health. Proper glasses are only the start of making sure that the eye is healthy and has no indications of systemic complications. Healthy eyes and healthy habits are keys to a healthy life.”