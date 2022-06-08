Making the decision to put your loved one in a senior care facility can be difficult. It may seem as though the time you get to spend with them will decrease or they will face a heightened sense of loneliness. Luckily, care facilities have several staff members and activities to make seniors feel at home and, often, family members who are visiting can be integrated into these activities.
Ginger Atwood, corporate director of marketing and communications at Harbor Retirement Associates, which oversees HarborChase in Shaker Heights, and Tamra Harris, assistant executive director of Vitalia Solon, discussed how seniors’ families can actively participate in their lives when they are residents of assisted living or case facilities.
“The events that attract the most families and guests are themed events that feature extraordinary culinary options, handcrafted cocktails, live music and dancing,” Atwood explained.
Seniors and their families enjoy spending time together at onsite fitness centers, spas, lounges, bistros and by participating in daily programs that offer something for every lifestyle and level of care, Atwood pointed out.
It is important to foster an environment in which seniors can celebrate the same events and exercise the same lifestyles that they did prior to becoming a resident, Atwood said.
“Families share with us that they are especially grateful their loved ones are enjoying all the activities they were accustomed to before moving into HarborChase,” she noted.
HarborChase is celebrating family by hosting a Father’s Day weekend which will consist of live music, games and a Sunday brunch, Atwood stated.
“Every month features a themed holiday event and residents, families and guests are always invited to join,” she said.
One of Vitalia’s popular events is also Sunday brunch, an event hosted monthly to which seniors can invite their families, Harris said.
“A lot of our families are involved in our activities,” Harris noted. “We have one (family member) that’s a painter and she’s come in and painted and had classes with our residents, so we do get the families involved with our residents.”
Harris explained that it is important to learn about the families of seniors and get to know them. Finding out the things they enjoy doing is wise because they can then add activities that relate to their interests to their calendar, she added.
“We really try to learn a lot about our families,” Harris pointed out. “We learn a lot about the residents but we also get the families involved, as well. We like to learn as much as we can about them, so we can make their stay here as easy as can be.”
Families are visiting their loved ones “all the time,” Harris said. The weekends are filled with family members whom residents are hosting for breakfast, lunch or dinner, she added.
In addition to weekend visits, Harris noted the importance of fostering an environment in which seniors of all faiths can celebrate their respective holidays with their families.
“Seniors are very active and they want their families to be a part of their senior living experience,” Harris said.