The Lawrence family has been practicing dentistry in Cleveland since the 1920s. With the addition of Dr. Zachary Lawrence to Lawrence Family Orthodontics in Lyndhurst, there are five generations of dentists in the Lawrence family.
Dr. Eric Lawrence, owner of the practice, welcomed his son, Zachary, to the practice in January. On top of working with his son, who is 30 years old, Eric Lawrence was a professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where Zachary was completing his residency.
“It was great to teach him because I enjoy teaching and trying to train the next generations of orthodontists,” said Dr. Eric Lawrence, whose daughter, Erin, is also the practice manager. “But when it was my own son, that had lots more meaning to it. And I think for him, he knew that he paid more attention to me than some of the other instructors because he knew where I was coming from with things.”
Now, the father-son duo work together in the field their family has been so heavily involved in. Eric Lawrence said he and Zachary see eye-to-eye on many issues. Zachary is also teaching his father things such as aligner therapy and things that are on the cutting edge of what orthodontics have to offer.
On top of that, Zachary is also a consultant for another company called OrthoBrain in Richfield, where he consults internationally with other dentists on how to do orthodontic therapy for their patients.
“It’s a great interplay that we have,” Eric Lawrence said. “To be totally honest, because he’s my son, he tells me like it is, and I tell him like it is. It really is a very enriching experience.”
Eric Lawrence said Lawrence Family Orthodontics’ approach is very holistic in all different aspects because they don’t only look at teeth and how to fix them, but what the cause of the problem is, which he said is usually a muscle imbalance in the face. If they can fix that, Lawrence said, it’s much more stable long term.
He said they practice what is called “bio progressive orthodontics,” and he said he is the only such orthodontist in the state. This is what Lawrence described as a “very non-extraction-oriented philosophy.”
If the problem is a muscle imbalance, for example, Lawrence said he would need to give muscle retraining exercises to retrain those muscles, so that they’re balanced by the end of the treatment, and they create a much more stable environment so the teeth don’t shift later on.
Recently, the practice renovated its space to provide a new vibe for its visitors. When patients pay a visit to Lawrence Family Orthodontics, they may feel like they are in a sports bar, rather than a dentist’s office.
Upon walking in, people are greeted with sports photos, jerseys and other memorabilia. Lawrence’s office also has Slushie and popcorn machines. Lawrence said they want to try to make it a very comfortable and relaxing experience for the patients.
“For the patients, it is giving them the utmost care possible in a relaxed, fun atmosphere,” he said. “I think that enhances their overall experience as far as treatment is concerned, and we’re able to give them a healthier treatment, as opposed to just going in there and straightening some teeth. This way, they’re relaxed, they have fun, but they’re also getting very advanced treatments that are going to be much more stable for them long term and give them a healthy bite that will last them the rest of their lifetime.”