AMP Fitness
23436 Commerce Park
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-3674
Celebrating 10 years in business serving Beachwood and the surrounding communities. We specialize in helping women over 40 boost their metabolism, lose weight and feel amazing! Thanks Beachwood for helping my business grow. Happy New Year. May 2020 bring you health and happiness.
Body Technic Systems
33200 Bainbridge Road, Suite D
Solon, OH 44139
440-248-9255 Office
216-466-2296 Mobile
Body Technic Systems Inc. was founded by the former physical therapist for the Cleveland Ballet to help clients achieve movement for life. Uses a holistic approach to injury prevention, chronic pain, efficient rehab post surgery, core training for strength and flexibility. Learn to run a Pilates school and become certified to teach.
BootcampCLE
23645 Mercantile Road, Suite G
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-333-9490
Tired of gyms that are all frills, no substance? That expect you to fit a certain mold? That don’t offer you support? BootcampCLE is a Game Changer. Four weeks of Unlimited Bootcamp plus two semi-private personal training sessions for $79. Contact Lisa at bootcampcle@gmail.com or 216.333.9490 for more info.
Kings Gym
24775 Aurora Road
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
440-439-5464
Kings Gym, conveniently located off of Interstates 271 and 480 in Bedford Heights, was established by Ed and Frank King in 1987 and has served the fitness community of Northeast Ohio longer than anyone. What makes Kings Gym different from all others is its “old school” feel and no-nonsense approach toward fitness. With the best personal training by the best personal trainers (Voted Top 100 Trainers in America by Men’s Journal), Kings is known for getting results for their customers where others have failed. Also, the Kings Gym Boxing Club was awarded “Best Boxing Classes” by Cleveland Magazine.
Visit kingsgymohio.com to learn more. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
