An estimated 600,000 American women have hysterectomies every year to treat a variety of non-cancerous conditions.
And although the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends transvaginal – rather than abdominal – hysterectomy as the safest, least invasive and most cost-effective approach with the fastest recovery time, only 15% to 20% of uterus removals are done this way.
Many more hysterectomies could soon be done vaginally, now that the Hominis robotic surgery system from Israeli company Memic Innovative Surgery has gotten marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and $96 million in Series D investment.
Hominis gets around anatomical barriers that human surgeons can’t, such as pelvic organ prolapse.
“This is what robotics can do,” said Dvir Cohen, CEO and president of Memic. “It’s a fundamental architectural change and there is nothing else like this in the market.”
Hominis is the first FDA-authorized surgical robotic platform with human-level dexterity, flexibility and 360 degrees of articulation.
Its miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms replicate the motions and capabilities of a surgeon’s hand, shoulder, elbow and wrist joints.
Using a patented surgical method, surgeons operating Hominis can introduce multiple instruments into the body through a single laparoscopic incision, avoiding obstacles and optimizing access and working angles.
In addition to these operational features, the system will be sold at a significantly lower price than other robotic surgery systems, potentially enabling more medical facilities to offer robot-assisted surgery.
Surgeons wanted to miniaturize themselves
Cohen, previously a robotic systems developer in the Israel Defense Force’s elite intelligence technology Unit 81, came to Memic in 2013 to further develop a small, flexible robotic finger innovation from Ariel University medical robotics expert professor Nir Shvalb, who helped invent the ViRob micro-robot platform.
“When I joined the company, I found out surgeons desire to miniaturize themselves inside the abdominal cavity,” said Cohen, “So I developed a robotic system with fingers, shoulders and wrists, with 360 degrees of flexion, which is unheard of in the field of surgical robotics.”
Hominis also is a game-changer because instead of the bulky and expensive controllers usually used in surgical robotics, its positioning technology allows for a handheld controller at a fraction of the cost.
Memic was selected by the Israeli Ministry of Economy to be presented in a book of “Israeli Innovations – Breakthrough Products that Changed the World” and was named one of the most innovative medical inventions since Israel’s creation in a competition to celebrate Israel’s 70th Independence Day.