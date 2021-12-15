Evan Lubline of Hooverwood Living in Indianapolis, recently received the Young Executive of the Year Award by the Association of Jewish Aging Services. Lubline is a former administrator at Montefiore in Beachwood and The Weils in Bainbridge Township
This award honors a young executive who has demonstrated significant potential in the field of health care management by virtue of his or her cumulative achievements or innovative results in management or administration, according to a news release The individual also must have held an administrative position for at least five years, is under 45 years of age, has exhibited leadership through recognized innovative cumulative achievements and has been involved with AJAS, the release stated.