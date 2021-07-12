Hooverwood Living, a Jewish assisted living facility in Indianapolis, recently opened Indiana’s only elder abuse shelter, The Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse. It is the first elder abuse shelter in the state in nearly 30 years.
The Shalom Sanctuary Center is intended to assist older adults who have been victims of physical, emotional, sexual, or financial abuse or neglect.
“The Hooverwood Living family aims to be a full-service continuum of care in our community,” Hooverwood Living CEO Evan Lubline said in a news release. Lubline was the former administrator at The Weils-Montefiore in Bainbridge Township from 2013 to 2017. “Currently, the state has no other facility aimed at providing a safe environment for older adults who are victims of abuse, and filling that need was our top priority.”